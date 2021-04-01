The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.42 Million Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,135 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

