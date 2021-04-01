The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.47 Million Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of Avis Budget Group worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,048,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,040,000 after buying an additional 1,359,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,559,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 297,694 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 418,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 103,738 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,487,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

CAR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $75.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average is $41.61.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

