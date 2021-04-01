The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.50 Million Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,156 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of H&R Block worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $2,081,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,810 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $5,112,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,722,000 after buying an additional 2,326,253 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE:HRB opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

