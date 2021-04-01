The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.70 Million Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $1,900,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $952,632.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,067,144.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,518 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.42, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.