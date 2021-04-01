The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of Compass Minerals International worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

CMP stock opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.45. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $70.13.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

