The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Kirby worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,403,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,058,000 after acquiring an additional 97,393 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 12.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,157,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,218,000 after acquiring an additional 356,914 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 184.5% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,441,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kirby by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,357,000 after acquiring an additional 57,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kirby by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,043,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,102,000 after acquiring an additional 284,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

In related news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,111.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,423 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $60.28 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.