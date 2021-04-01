The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,073 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.98% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVCY. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 280.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $230.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.