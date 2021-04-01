The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,259 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The company had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $1,396,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $103,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,344 shares of company stock worth $6,457,441. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

