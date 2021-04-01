The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 146.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,815 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of CVB Financial worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CVB Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CVB Financial by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CVB Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $118.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.80 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

