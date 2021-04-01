The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,590 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of First Majestic Silver worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AG opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -62.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AG. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

