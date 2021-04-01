The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Q2 worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 45,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 47,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.31.

QTWO stock opened at $100.20 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.69 and a one year high of $148.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $254,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,384.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 3,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total transaction of $417,193.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,288.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,211 shares of company stock worth $20,900,043. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

