The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Power Integrations worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $81.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average of $75.34. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 15,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $1,373,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $122,479.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,563.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,383 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POWI. Cowen increased their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.