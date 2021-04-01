The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,875 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of Navient worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Navient by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Navient by 1,747.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Navient in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Navient by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $14.31 on Thursday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.