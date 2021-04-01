The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,717 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Associated Banc worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,804,722.29. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB opened at $21.34 on Thursday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

