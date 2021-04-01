The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIX. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. The business’s revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

