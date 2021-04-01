The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 11,449 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,449 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

OFC stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

