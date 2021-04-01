The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 12,899 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,899 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of O-I Glass worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

