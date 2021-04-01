The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 17,256 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,256 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Univar Solutions worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,754,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,680 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,876,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,293 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $17,225,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 788,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 624,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 2,368.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 479,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 459,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

UNVR stock opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 119.67, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $22.30.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

