The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 17,588 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,588 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,284,000. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,145,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after buying an additional 367,891 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 154,206 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,249.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 149,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 138,395 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 135,335 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

