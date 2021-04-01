The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 40,643 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,643 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of Genworth Financial worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,630,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,064,000 after acquiring an additional 757,033 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,521,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,992,000 after acquiring an additional 292,944 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 5,987,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,059,000 after purchasing an additional 160,824 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,115,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 30,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth about $9,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%.

Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

