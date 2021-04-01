The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,225 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,086,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,457,000 after buying an additional 140,718 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after buying an additional 631,664 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,439,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,345,000 after buying an additional 248,771 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,030,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,126,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,423,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $39.60 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

