The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,594 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of STAG Industrial worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.47. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $34.70.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.