The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,743 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of International Bancshares worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,232,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,345,000 after buying an additional 270,267 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,783,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 43,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 486,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.12 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

