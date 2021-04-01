The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,792 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of Herman Miller worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the third quarter valued at $134,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $41.15 on Thursday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -205.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 27th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

