The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,370 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.40.

In related news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,237.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 3,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.85, for a total transaction of $535,197.95. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,672 shares of company stock worth $15,533,596. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AVLR opened at $133.43 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.63 and a 12-month high of $185.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -208.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.26 and its 200-day moving average is $154.98.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.