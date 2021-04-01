The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,763 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Cabot worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cabot by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Cabot by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Cabot by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

CBT stock opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

CBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.