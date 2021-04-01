The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,180 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of Cinemark worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $65,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 36,263.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNK opened at $20.41 on Thursday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

