The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,426 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Xerox worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRX. FMR LLC grew its position in Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Xerox by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Xerox by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,758,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after acquiring an additional 403,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Xerox Company Profile

There is no company description available for Xerox Holdings Corp.

