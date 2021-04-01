The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.17.

MIK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

MIK traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $21.90. 76,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998,307. The Michaels Companies has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $22.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 108,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 81,852 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in The Michaels Companies by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 299,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 183,908 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Michaels Companies by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Michaels Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

