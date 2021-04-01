The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend payment by 76.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PNC traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.71 and its 200-day moving average is $142.44. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $84.02 and a 52 week high of $184.33. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,264. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.65.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

