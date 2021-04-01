The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,065 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 2.2% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 1.38% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $868,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,264. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.92. 31,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,933. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.02 and a 52-week high of $184.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.44.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

