The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409,718 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 2.9% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $60,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,222,000 after buying an additional 134,065 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Professional Planning acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 735,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,648,000 after purchasing an additional 33,678 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.65.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,170 shares of company stock worth $1,106,264. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.93. 41,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.02 and a 1 year high of $184.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.44.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.