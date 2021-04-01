The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $190.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $157.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PNC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.06.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC stock opened at $175.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $84.02 and a 52-week high of $184.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,170 shares of company stock worth $1,106,264 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Jennison Associates grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 2,265,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,051,000 after purchasing an additional 120,319 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,086,000. Gerstein Fisher boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 4,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 892,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,584,000 after acquiring an additional 434,437 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.