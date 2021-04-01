The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $192.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $173.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PNC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $157.00) on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $175.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.71 and a 200 day moving average of $142.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $84.02 and a 12-month high of $184.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,170 shares of company stock worth $1,106,264. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

