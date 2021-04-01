The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after buying an additional 483,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,190,000 after buying an additional 68,497 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,894,000 after buying an additional 1,411,006 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,075,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,994,000 after buying an additional 64,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,362. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $95.61 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $70.72 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.98.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

