The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $72.01

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 72.01 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 126.60 ($1.65). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 125.80 ($1.64), with a volume of 1,416,972 shares trading hands.

RTN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 95.20 ($1.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of £741.96 million and a P/E ratio of -5.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.01.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

