The Sandbox (SAND) Trading Up 28.8% Over Last Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $533.52 million and approximately $190.53 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.36 or 0.00136256 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

