The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Holdings Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $528,594.55. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256 in the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $244.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $98.30 and a one year high of $250.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.32.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

