The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $245.95

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $245.95 and last traded at $246.25, with a volume of 2266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $261.67 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.52. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.4467 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total value of $6,793,513.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

