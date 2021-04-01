The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,400 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the February 28th total of 678,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS SZKBF remained flat at $$6.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The Shizuoka Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80.
About The Shizuoka Bank
