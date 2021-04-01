The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,400 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the February 28th total of 678,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SZKBF remained flat at $$6.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The Shizuoka Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80.

About The Shizuoka Bank

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

