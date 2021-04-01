The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 154.0 days.

SWGNF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.60. 582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $59.07.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

