The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Short Interest Up 38.0% in March

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the February 28th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 913,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $651.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 223.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $764.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $739.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $153.50 and a 52-week high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.15.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total value of $689,600.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,980.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,009 shares of company stock worth $194,901,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 6,224,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,933,000 after buying an additional 445,756 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,812,000 after buying an additional 59,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,354,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

