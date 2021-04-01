The Transfer Token (TTT) One Day Volume Hits $1.90 Million

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $896.24 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for about $8.53 or 0.00014255 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000054 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 72.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,128,455 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

