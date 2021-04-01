The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $153.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.27.

TRV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.52. 19,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,298. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,852,632,000 after buying an additional 276,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after buying an additional 784,637 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after buying an additional 2,754,283 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,694,000 after buying an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

