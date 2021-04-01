The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $972.09

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 972.09 ($12.70) and traded as high as GBX 1,080 ($14.11). The Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 1,067 ($13.94), with a volume of 651,719 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 996.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 972.09. The company has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion and a PE ratio of -33.55.

Get The Unite Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.32%.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.