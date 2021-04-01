The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,751.29

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,751.29 ($22.88) and traded as high as GBX 1,786.50 ($23.34). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,777 ($23.22), with a volume of 734,185 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEIR. Barclays upped their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Weir Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,429.17 ($18.67).

The company has a market cap of £4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,890.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,751.29.

In other news, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,956 ($25.56) per share, for a total transaction of £4,890 ($6,388.82).

About The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

