THEKEY 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.35 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $16.40 million and $1.35 million worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011196 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

