Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) Shares Up 18.3%

Shares of Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) shot up 18.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.45. 5,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 14,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

Thin Film Electronics ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TFECY)

Thin Film Electronics ASA designs, develops, and produces ultrathin energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications. Its solid-state lithium battery technology enables it to produce rechargeable batteries with high energy densities and long product lifetimes. The company was founded in 2005 is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

