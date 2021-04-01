Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $106.00

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$106.00 and traded as high as C$110.92. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$110.09, with a volume of 532,375 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on TRI. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$115.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$116.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a market cap of C$54.48 billion and a PE ratio of 49.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$108.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$106.00.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

In other news, Director Linda Walker sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.46, for a total value of C$797,254.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,735,834.18. Also, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.46, for a total transaction of C$163,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030 shares in the company, valued at C$119,957.51. Insiders sold a total of 14,962 shares of company stock worth $1,740,970 over the last ninety days.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

