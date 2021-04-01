THORChain Hits Market Capitalization of $2.00 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $2.00 billion and $115.41 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for $8.41 or 0.00014185 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 74.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00064548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.80 or 0.00328663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.56 or 0.00778726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00088728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00047780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00028970 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.